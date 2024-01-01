Pakhangyi Archaeological Museum

Myanmar (Burma)

Half a mile north of Pakhangyi on the main road is this small provincial museum, which has a medley of 19th-century wooden carvings, 11th-century buddhas made of sandstone, ancient inscribed stone tablets, and some fossils and Neolithic tools thrown in for good measure.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ancient Stupas

    Ancient Stupas

    26.43 MILES

    A Myint is a charmingly unspoiled riverside village dominated by a series of 336 higgledy-piggledy ancient stupas in varying stages of collapse. All are…

  • Pakhangyi

    Pakhangyi

    0.76 MILES

    About 17 miles northeast of Pakokku, on the way to Monywa, are the remains of Pakhangyi, a 19th-century wooden monastery. There isn't a lot to see here,…

  • Thiho Shin Pagoda

    Thiho Shin Pagoda

    17.34 MILES

    Pakokku's mains Buddhist temple couldn't be any different to the often staid and zestless temple ruins of Bagan. Built by King Alaungsithu some 800 years…

  • Shwe Ku Pagoda

    Shwe Ku Pagoda

    16.69 MILES

    The Shwe Ku pagoda is famed for its Tangetawgyi buddha image and the stunningly intricate wood-carved backdrop full of filigree and depictions of spirits…

  • Pakhanngeh Kyaung

    Pakhanngeh Kyaung

    2.88 MILES

    About 3 miles east of Pakhangyi (take the turn-off just opposite the turn-off to Pakhangyi) is the destroyed frame of Pakhanngeh Kyaung, once the country…

  • British-era House

    British-era House

    26.47 MILES

    A minor attraction in A Myint is the British-era house of the former village chief. It's private and still owned by the original family, who might show…

