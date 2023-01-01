About 17 miles northeast of Pakokku, on the way to Monywa, are the remains of Pakhangyi, a 19th-century wooden monastery. There isn't a lot to see here, but there are some finely carved wooden doors, and the soaring 65ft teak columns are rather impressive. Admission also gets you access to the Pakhangyi Archaeological Museum, half a mile up the road.

Elsewhere around the town are various scattered, half-collapsed stupas and remnants of other ancient monuments. They're all in a bad state of neglect, but it's a fun way to make your own discoveries.