Ma Soe Yein Nu Kyaung

Across the creek from Shwe In Bin, the city's largest monastery lacks an ancient historical pedigree and is primarily a collection of modern dorm accommodation and lecture halls. It does sport a ‘Big Ben’ clock and a unique six-storey octagonal library tower topped with a great viewpoint. The monastery has long been noted for the politically forthright views of its monks, and it's the base of controversial monk Ashin Wirathu, figurehead of the anti-Muslim nationalist 969 movement.