Chanthaya Paya

Mandalay

This pagoda's claim to fame – besides its gold stupa – is a Buddha image that supposedly dates to the reign of Indian emperor Ashoka.

  Mandalay Hill

    Mandalay Hill

    3.79 MILES

    To get a sense of Mandalay’s pancake-flat sprawl, climb the 760ft hill that breaks it. The walk up covered stairways on the hill's southern slope is a…

  Bagaya Kyaung

    Bagaya Kyaung

    10.9 MILES

    This lovely 1834 teak monastery is Inwa’s most memorable individual attraction. It's supported on 267 teak posts, the largest 60ft high and 9ft in…

  Mahamuni Paya

    Mahamuni Paya

    2.09 MILES

    Every day, thousands of colourfully dressed faithful venerate Mahamuni's 13ft-tall seated buddha, a nationally celebrated image that’s popularly believed…

  National Kandawgyi Gardens

    National Kandawgyi Gardens

    26.17 MILES

    Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…

  Yankin Hill

    Yankin Hill

    6.91 MILES

    Staring distantly towards Mandalay Palace, temple-topped Yankin Hill is worth climbing for views of greater Mandalay's rice-field setting and of the Shan…

  U-Bein Bridge

    U-Bein Bridge

    6.05 MILES

    The world’s longest teak footbridge gently curves 1300yd across shallow Taungthaman Lake, creating one of Myanmar’s most photographed sites. In dry season…

  Shwe In Bin Kyaung

    Shwe In Bin Kyaung

    0.91 MILES

    A meditative departure from the usual Burmese 'douse-it-all-in-gold-and-pastels' aesthetic, this gorgeously carved teak monastery is beloved by tourists…

  Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    7.01 MILES

    This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…

1. Flower Market

0.42 MILES

This small market takes up a few blocks, which by midday become littered with multicoloured clouds of blossoms and piles of cut stems and leaves.

2. Thingaza Kyaung

0.45 MILES

This appealingly lived-in monastery has some photogenically dilapidated teak buildings. Tucked behind the tagondain (pillar topped with a golden duck) is…

3. Marlar Nwe Market

0.48 MILES

If you can stomach the smell, this atmospheric scene of fish mongering close to the Ayeyarwady River is worth an afternoon look (it gets most active from…

4. Eindawya Paya

0.58 MILES

Ranged around a sizeable stupa glowing with gold leaf, Eindawa was founded in 1847 by King Pagan Min, whose princely palace once stood here. The complex…

5. Setkyathiha Paya

0.73 MILES

Mostly hidden behind shopfronts, this large elevated pagoda complex includes a ‘golden rock’ lookalike and an enormous sacred bodhi tree planted by U Nu,…

6. Shwe In Bin Kyaung

0.91 MILES

A meditative departure from the usual Burmese 'douse-it-all-in-gold-and-pastels' aesthetic, this gorgeously carved teak monastery is beloved by tourists…

7. Clock Tower

0.95 MILES

Mandalay's clock tower mixes Western and Eastern architecture.

8. Library Tower

1.07 MILES

This octagonal library tower houses religious scripts and manuscripts (but not the old, dusty, ancient kind, or at least, not any on show to the public)…