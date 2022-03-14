Just 7000 years ago – almost yesterday in geological terms – Inhaca Island (Ilha de Inhaca) was part of the Mozambican mainland. Today this wayward chunk of Mozambican coastline lies about 40km offshore from Maputo, and is an enjoyable weekend getaway. It’s also an important marine research centre, known in particular for its coral reefs. The reefs are among the most southerly in the world, and since 1976 parts of the island and surrounding waters have been designated a marine reserve. Over 300 species of bird have also been recorded on the island.