Mankhan Nature Reserve

Western Mongolia

South of Khar Us Nuur National Park, most of this reserve (300 sq km) lies in Mankhan sum (district) and protects the endangered Mongolian saiga antelope.

  • Tsenkheriin Agui

    Tsenkheriin Agui

    22.89 MILES

    This huge cave looks deceptively small from the parking area. But once you scramble up the loose rock path, you realise its true size and how it must have…

  • Khar Us Nuur

    Khar Us Nuur

    23.04 MILES

    Khar Us Nuur (15,800 sq km, average depth 4m) is a vast marshy delta and Mongolia's third biggest lake by area, home to wild ducks, geese, wood grouse,…

  • Jargalant Khairkhan Uul

    Jargalant Khairkhan Uul

    15.35 MILES

    At 3796m above sea level, this mountain crowns a teardrop-shaped massif encircled by Khar Us, Khar and Dörgön lakes. Dara Tour can organise trekking in…

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    24.15 MILES

    A pair of hillocks 3km west of town have a few petroglyphs etched into the boulders on top, and more in the narrow canyon between them. Performances are…

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    23.87 MILES

    These petroglyphs, on a rise just behind the burial mounds, feature dozens of etched figures, including some of antelopes and even tigers.

  • Chinggis Khaan's Wall

    Chinggis Khaan's Wall

    11.52 MILES

    This barely discernible hump running along the southwestern edge of Khar Us Nuur is thought to date back to the Kublai Khaan period, when it may have…

  • Burial Mounds

    Burial Mounds

    23.84 MILES

    A few hundred metres further up the valley from the caves are some burial mounds; to the uninitiated, these would appear to be nothing more than piles of…

  • Watchtower

    Watchtower

    19.49 MILES

    This metal watchtower on the western shore of Khar Us Nuur has been set up for viewing birdlife in the surrounding reed islands.

