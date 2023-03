At 3796m above sea level, this mountain crowns a teardrop-shaped massif encircled by Khar Us, Khar and Dörgön lakes. Dara Tour can organise trekking in the area, where there are natural springs and a 22m waterfall. It takes about two hours (70km) to drive to the western edge of the massif from Khovd. You can see the massif as you drive to Ölgii from Altai in Gov-Altai aimag.