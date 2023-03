Looking like the bad-ass hero of an excellent action movie we really hope gets optioned one day, the seated figure of Toroi-Bandi – the Robin Hood of Mongolia – pointedly stares across the steppe to China. You can almost hear the sculpture whisper, 'I'll be back'. Bandi's claim to fame was stealing horses from the Manchurians, then eluding them by hiding at Shiliin Bogd Uul and in his cave.

The statue is located on the road between Dariganga and Shiliin Bogd, 8km past Ganga Nuur.