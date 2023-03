From the end of September until mid-October, this lake is home to thousands of migrating swans. Along the shore, in a fenced compound, is delicious spring water that's safe to drink. If you don't fancy paying the car entry fee you can park by the gate and walk. Ganga Nuur is about 13km southeast of Dariganga.

There are six lakes in the vicinity of Dariganga; all are part of the Ganga Nuur Nature Reserve. They are not good for swimming, with boggy, muddy edges and plenty of reeds.