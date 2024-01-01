Ovoon Khiid

Mongolia

LoginSave

In the village you can visit the small Ovoon Khiid, which was built in 1990 (and has probably not been repainted since) and is served by a handful of monks.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ganga Nuur

    Ganga Nuur

    7.69 MILES

    From the end of September until mid-October, this lake is home to thousands of migrating swans. Along the shore, in a fenced compound, is delicious spring…

  • Toroi-Bandi Statue

    Toroi-Bandi Statue

    11.25 MILES

    Looking like the bad-ass hero of an excellent action movie we really hope gets optioned one day, the seated figure of Toroi-Bandi – the Robin Hood of…

  • Altan Ovoo

    Altan Ovoo

    0.65 MILES

    The skyline of the neat little town of Dariganga is dominated by Altan Ovoo, an extinct volcano topped by a stupa, which only men are allowed to visit…

  • The Son

    The Son

    0.56 MILES

    This squat, stone sculpture, worn down by the wind but still evocative, is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker)…

  • The Bride

    The Bride

    0.53 MILES

    Women make offerings to this balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) with hopes of having healthy babies.

  • The King and Queen

    The King and Queen

    0.89 MILES

    This is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) sights, on the north edge of town. It consists of two huddled figures.

View more attractions

Nearby Mongolia attractions

1. The Bride

0.53 MILES

Women make offerings to this balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) with hopes of having healthy babies.

2. The Son

0.56 MILES

This squat, stone sculpture, worn down by the wind but still evocative, is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker)…

3. Altan Ovoo

0.65 MILES

The skyline of the neat little town of Dariganga is dominated by Altan Ovoo, an extinct volcano topped by a stupa, which only men are allowed to visit…

4. The King and Queen

0.89 MILES

This is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) sights, on the north edge of town. It consists of two huddled figures.

5. Ganga Nuur

7.69 MILES

From the end of September until mid-October, this lake is home to thousands of migrating swans. Along the shore, in a fenced compound, is delicious spring…

6. Toroi-Bandi Statue

11.25 MILES

Looking like the bad-ass hero of an excellent action movie we really hope gets optioned one day, the seated figure of Toroi-Bandi – the Robin Hood of…