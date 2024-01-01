In the village you can visit the small Ovoon Khiid, which was built in 1990 (and has probably not been repainted since) and is served by a handful of monks.
Ovoon Khiid
Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.69 MILES
From the end of September until mid-October, this lake is home to thousands of migrating swans. Along the shore, in a fenced compound, is delicious spring…
11.25 MILES
Looking like the bad-ass hero of an excellent action movie we really hope gets optioned one day, the seated figure of Toroi-Bandi – the Robin Hood of…
0.65 MILES
The skyline of the neat little town of Dariganga is dominated by Altan Ovoo, an extinct volcano topped by a stupa, which only men are allowed to visit…
0.56 MILES
This squat, stone sculpture, worn down by the wind but still evocative, is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker)…
0.53 MILES
Women make offerings to this balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) with hopes of having healthy babies.
0.89 MILES
This is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) sights, on the north edge of town. It consists of two huddled figures.
Nearby Mongolia attractions
0.53 MILES
Women make offerings to this balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) with hopes of having healthy babies.
0.56 MILES
This squat, stone sculpture, worn down by the wind but still evocative, is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker)…
0.65 MILES
The skyline of the neat little town of Dariganga is dominated by Altan Ovoo, an extinct volcano topped by a stupa, which only men are allowed to visit…
0.89 MILES
This is one of the main balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) sights, on the north edge of town. It consists of two huddled figures.
7.69 MILES
From the end of September until mid-October, this lake is home to thousands of migrating swans. Along the shore, in a fenced compound, is delicious spring…
11.25 MILES
Looking like the bad-ass hero of an excellent action movie we really hope gets optioned one day, the seated figure of Toroi-Bandi – the Robin Hood of…