Imagine a cave of utter darkness where the walls glitter like lost stars and the interior feels like an icebox, even in the heart of summer. This, folks, is the reality of Taliin Agui, one of the largest caves in the nation. To access the cave's grandest chambers, you have to scrabble on hands and knees through a narrow crack – if you're claustrophobic, this is a sure recipe for a potentially very dangerous panic attack.

The odd glow of the cave's walls is caused by ice crystals, which are evident up until late spring. You'll need a torch for exploration. The cave is believed to project positive energy, and is visited by wrestlers seeking victory. It is located about 15km from Shiliin Bogd Uul.