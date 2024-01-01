Dornod Natural History Museum

Mongolia

LoginSave

Both our author and the inexpertly stuffed wildlife were wearing bemused expressions in this mildly interesting museum, which features exhibits on local geology and flora along with a menagerie of embalmed animals. Entry is free if you’ve already paid for the Dornod Aimag Museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dornod Aimag Museum & Gallery

    Dornod Aimag Museum & Gallery

    0.07 MILES

    Inside the former Government House, the comprehensive collections here stampede through the aimag's history, from Stone Age and Bronze Age finds to the…

  • Danrig Danjaalin Khiid

    Danrig Danjaalin Khiid

    1.99 MILES

    This monastery, built around 1840, was once one of the most active holy sites in eastern Mongolia. Though it contained three northern temples and four…

  • Mongolian Heroes’ Memorial

    Mongolian Heroes’ Memorial

    0.08 MILES

    Like a socialist realist lightning bolt, this masterpiece of Stalinist monument-chic features a soldier on horseback flying straight towards the enemies…

  • Choibalsan Statue

    Choibalsan Statue

    0.06 MILES

    A forgettable statue of the Soviet puppet dictator and namesake of the capital of Dornod aimag.

View more attractions

Nearby Mongolia attractions

1. Choibalsan Statue

0.06 MILES

A forgettable statue of the Soviet puppet dictator and namesake of the capital of Dornod aimag.

2. Dornod Aimag Museum & Gallery

0.07 MILES

Inside the former Government House, the comprehensive collections here stampede through the aimag's history, from Stone Age and Bronze Age finds to the…

3. Mongolian Heroes’ Memorial

0.08 MILES

Like a socialist realist lightning bolt, this masterpiece of Stalinist monument-chic features a soldier on horseback flying straight towards the enemies…

4. Danrig Danjaalin Khiid

1.99 MILES

This monastery, built around 1840, was once one of the most active holy sites in eastern Mongolia. Though it contained three northern temples and four…