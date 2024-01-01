Both our author and the inexpertly stuffed wildlife were wearing bemused expressions in this mildly interesting museum, which features exhibits on local geology and flora along with a menagerie of embalmed animals. Entry is free if you’ve already paid for the Dornod Aimag Museum.
Dornod Natural History Museum
Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.07 MILES
Inside the former Government House, the comprehensive collections here stampede through the aimag's history, from Stone Age and Bronze Age finds to the…
1.99 MILES
This monastery, built around 1840, was once one of the most active holy sites in eastern Mongolia. Though it contained three northern temples and four…
0.08 MILES
Like a socialist realist lightning bolt, this masterpiece of Stalinist monument-chic features a soldier on horseback flying straight towards the enemies…
0.06 MILES
A forgettable statue of the Soviet puppet dictator and namesake of the capital of Dornod aimag.
Nearby Mongolia attractions
0.06 MILES
A forgettable statue of the Soviet puppet dictator and namesake of the capital of Dornod aimag.
2. Dornod Aimag Museum & Gallery
0.07 MILES
Inside the former Government House, the comprehensive collections here stampede through the aimag's history, from Stone Age and Bronze Age finds to the…
0.08 MILES
Like a socialist realist lightning bolt, this masterpiece of Stalinist monument-chic features a soldier on horseback flying straight towards the enemies…
1.99 MILES
This monastery, built around 1840, was once one of the most active holy sites in eastern Mongolia. Though it contained three northern temples and four…