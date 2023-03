This monastery, built around 1840, was once one of the most active holy sites in eastern Mongolia. Though it contained three northern temples and four southern temples, less than half of the resident 800 monks could be accommodated at one time; most had to pray outside. Communist clampdowns shut the temple in 1937. The monastery reopened in 1990, and now has two small temples where about a dozen monks worship. It’s located about 400m behind the Kherlen Hotel.