Dornod Aimag Museum & Gallery

Inside the former Government House, the comprehensive collections here stampede through the aimag's history, from Stone Age and Bronze Age finds to the communist years and beyond. Standout exhibits include a painting of Chinese-era capital punishment (one of which involves a man wearing female underwear), fascinating war photos, Choibalsan (the dictator) memorabilia including his desk and shortwave radio (a real antique gem), and fine examples of national costume, including a shaman's outfit and an elaborate headdress weighing 6kg.