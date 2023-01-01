Located 22km northwest of Tsetserleg, this rock formation is the subject of many local legends, the most common one being that a great baatar (hero) crushed a huge serpent here by hurling the rock on top of it. Locals claim there are some ancient Tibetan inscriptions on the rock, though you’ll be lucky to spot them through 30 years of modern graffiti (including some interesting 1980s Soviet-era scribble). There is even an ovoo at the top.

While there's no great reason to spend the night here, there are several ger camps around the site. Taikhar Ger Camp is a good choice, with a restaurant, hot-water showers and flush toilets.