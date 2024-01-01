Buyandelgerüülekh Khiid

Mongolia

Tsetserleg’s small, scrappy monastery (next to the museum) has a handful of monks who hold services at 11am in summer and 10am in winter. The main statue here is Sakyamuni; you’ll also see a picture of the last Zayan Gegeen (to the left of the throne), who was the traditional head of the monastery in Tsetserleg.

