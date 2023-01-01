Museum of Arkhangai Aimag

This is one of the best aimag museums in the country, not least because it is housed in the charming courtyard-temple complex of Zayain Gegeenii Süm, which was first built in 1586 but expanded in 1679, when it housed five temples and up to 1000 monks. Miraculously, the monastery escaped the Stalinist purges because it was made into a museum. The main hall concentrates on traditional Mongolian lifestyle, with exhibits of costumes, traditional tools, a ger, musical instruments, weaponry and saddles.

The displays have some useful English captions. The second hall concentrates on religious icons. The other rooms focus on regional features and artwork. Look out for the traditional Mongolian board games and playing cards.