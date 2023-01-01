Tsenkher Hot Springs

Set between forested hills, Tsenkher's hot springs are a popular detour from the main road. If you're expecting to soak among pristine, natural surrounds, however, you'll be disappointed, as the hot water is pumped into splash pools at the ger resorts built around the springs. For nonguests it costs around US$10 to enter.

If you're already in Tsetserleg, it’s possible to head south on a jeep trail 27km to get here. It's around T45,000 return in a taxi from Tsetserleg. You could also consider cycling.

If you're coming from Ulaanbaatar, the turn-off is at Tsenkher sum. From the sum centre it’s 24km to the hot springs.