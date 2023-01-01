Parcul Catedralei

Dab in the middle of Chişinău, this park is popular with families and canoodling teenagers on benches, and makes for great strolling. The highlight is the Nativity of Christ Metropolitan Cathedral, dating from the 1830s, and its lovely bell tower (1836). Along B-dul Ştefan cel Mare the main entrance to the park is marked by the Holy Gates (1841), also known as Chişinău's own Arc de Triomphe. On the northwestern side of the park is a colourful 24-hour Flower Market.