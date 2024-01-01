National Library

Chişinău

LoginSave

A landmark, the neoclassical National Library is worth popping into both to check out the beautiful interior with its spiral staircases, and for the free rotating art exhibitions in the cavernous 2nd- and 3rd-floor hallways. Unlimited use of public computers costs 15 lei. Grab a drink afterwards in the stylish Biblioteque Cafe just outside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cave monastery in the historical temple complex of old Orhei (Orheiul Vechi), Moldova, Europe

    Orheiul Vechi

    20.43 MILES

    The archaeological and ecclesiastical complex at Orheiul Vechi (Old Orhei), about 50km north of Chişinău, is an important historical site and a place of…

  • Cave Monastery

    Cave Monastery

    20.43 MILES

    The most impressive sight at Orheiul Vechi is the Cave Monastery, built inside a cliff high above the gently meandering Răut river. It is marked by a…

  • Army Museum

    Army Museum

    0.73 MILES

    Occupying one end of the Centre of Culture and Military History, this once-musty museum now hosts a moving exhibit on Soviet-era repression. Stories of…

  • National Archaeology & History Museum

    National Archaeology & History Museum

    0.06 MILES

    This impressive museum contains artefacts from the region of Orheiul Vechi, including Golden Horde coins and 14th-century ceramics; a rare, 2000-year-old…

  • Parcul Catedralei

    Parcul Catedralei

    0.27 MILES

    Dab in the middle of Chişinău, this park is popular with families and canoodling teenagers on benches, and makes for great strolling. The highlight is the…

  • National Art Museum

    National Art Museum

    0.06 MILES

    A massive facelift was half-finished at the end of 2018, with the gorgeously restored main wing open to visitors. The focus is on contemporary Moldovan…

View more attractions

Nearby Chişinău attractions

1. National Archaeology & History Museum

0.06 MILES

This impressive museum contains artefacts from the region of Orheiul Vechi, including Golden Horde coins and 14th-century ceramics; a rare, 2000-year-old…

2. National Art Museum

0.06 MILES

A massive facelift was half-finished at the end of 2018, with the gorgeously restored main wing open to visitors. The focus is on contemporary Moldovan…

3. Government House

0.11 MILES

Government House, where cabinet meets, is the gargantuan building opposite the Arc de Triomphe. It's notable mainly for its heft and Soviet-style…

4. Arc de Triomphe

0.19 MILES

Chişinău's own Arc de Triomphe dates from 1841 and marks the centre of the city. It was built to commemorate the victory of the Russian army over the…

5. Statue of Ştefan cel Mare

0.19 MILES

Ştefan was Moldavia's greatest medieval prince and ubiquitous symbol of Moldova's brave past. His 1928 statue lords over the entrances to Parcul…

7. Parcul Catedralei

0.27 MILES

Dab in the middle of Chişinău, this park is popular with families and canoodling teenagers on benches, and makes for great strolling. The highlight is the…