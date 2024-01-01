A landmark, the neoclassical National Library is worth popping into both to check out the beautiful interior with its spiral staircases, and for the free rotating art exhibitions in the cavernous 2nd- and 3rd-floor hallways. Unlimited use of public computers costs 15 lei. Grab a drink afterwards in the stylish Biblioteque Cafe just outside.
National Library
Chişinău
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.43 MILES
The archaeological and ecclesiastical complex at Orheiul Vechi (Old Orhei), about 50km north of Chişinău, is an important historical site and a place of…
20.43 MILES
The most impressive sight at Orheiul Vechi is the Cave Monastery, built inside a cliff high above the gently meandering Răut river. It is marked by a…
Nativity of Christ Metropolitan Cathedral
0.32 MILES
The main highlight of the Parcul Catedralei is the city's main Moldovan Orthodox church, dating from the 1830s, with rich interior frescoes. The bell…
National Museum of Ethnography & Natural History
0.47 MILES
The highlight of this massive and wonderful exhibition is a life-sized reconstruction of the skeleton of a dinothere – an 8-tonne elephant-like mammal…
0.73 MILES
Occupying one end of the Centre of Culture and Military History, this once-musty museum now hosts a moving exhibit on Soviet-era repression. Stories of…
National Archaeology & History Museum
0.06 MILES
This impressive museum contains artefacts from the region of Orheiul Vechi, including Golden Horde coins and 14th-century ceramics; a rare, 2000-year-old…
0.27 MILES
Dab in the middle of Chişinău, this park is popular with families and canoodling teenagers on benches, and makes for great strolling. The highlight is the…
0.06 MILES
A massive facelift was half-finished at the end of 2018, with the gorgeously restored main wing open to visitors. The focus is on contemporary Moldovan…
