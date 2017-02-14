Private Tour to Transnistria Tiraspol from Chisinau

You'll start the tour being picked up from your hotel in Chisinau and depart to Tiraspol - the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. The town was founded thanks to the Peace Treaty of Jassy, which was concluded after the Russian-Turkish War (1787-1791 gg.) between Turkey and Russia. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Empress Ecatherine II, wishing to strengthen the border on the left bank of the Dniester, entrusts the governor V.Kahovsky to "overlook the land between the Bug and the Dniester" and prepare proposals for its administrative and territorial structure. About his calculations, V.Kahovsky reported to St. Petersburg: “This new created fortress would be a means to attract new residents to the city, and the city where will opened trading days and trade fairs will be beneficial to the fortress”.After the sightseeing tour, and delicious lunch (optional), you'll depart to the Novo-Neamt Holy Ascension Monastery that is located in the village of Kitskany, 15km from the Bendery city. Its name is retained from the ancient Neamţ Lavra, founded in the Moldavian principality in 1367. In 1497, Moldavian gospodar Stefan cel Mare had built in Lavra the cathedral church Ascension of Christ on Neamt monastery lands located on both banks of the Prut. Typography shops placed in Laura printed the liturgical and religious-moral books for them. For five centuries, Neamţ Monastery has been the spiritual source for Orthodox believers. Everything had changed when in 1859 Prince Alexander Cuza Voda had issued a decree on the secularization of monastic lands.The extent of this tour will be about 6-hours, going about 170km round-trip. Please note: when visiting the monastery, men need to be dressed in trousers or shorts below the knee and a shirt or t-shirt (no tank top; women need to wear skirts or dresses below the knee, have their shoulders covered, and wear a scarf on the head.