Because of the number of Maya ruins in the vicinity, from which building blocks could be acquired, and the number of Maya in the area 'needing' conversion to Christianity, Franciscan friars built many churches in the region, including this 16th-century one. Although looted on several occasions, it has some original touches.

Among them are the stone statues of friars in primitive style flanking the side entrances and a Black Christ altarpiece ringed by crude medallions.