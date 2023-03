The only reason you go to this tiny museum is for the view (it's perched on a hill) and to support the locals – both worth doing. Displays are modest, mainly pictures and replicas. A small section is devoted to sisal (the fiber made from henequén) and natural dyes. The '18th-century child mummies,' are four decomposed, desiccated bodies that were found buried beneath the adjoining cathedral, which is also well worth a look.