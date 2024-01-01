Stretching for miles, this black-sand beach is extremely popular with Mexican holidaymakers. On weekends and holidays it's packed with families picnicking on plastic chairs by the water, buying snacks from wandering vendors, riding giant inflatable bananas and splashing in the waves. On weekdays, expect to have the place largely to yourself.
Playa Tecolutla
Veracruz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.8 MILES
No one knows for sure who built this mighty pre-Hispanic city of around 20,000 inhabitants (The Totonacs? The Huastecs?), which is why archaeologists…
23.82 MILES
El Tajín’s most emblematic structure, the beautifully proportioned Pyramid of the Niches, is just off the Plaza Menor. The six lower levels, each…
23.76 MILES
El Tajín Chico was the government area of the ancient city and would have been home to the ruling classes. Many of the buildings at El Tajín Chico have…
23.81 MILES
Some 17 ball courts have been found at El Tajín. The Juego de Pelota Sur dates from about 1150 and is the most famous of the courts, owing to the six…
Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano
20.12 MILES
This small and immensely satisfying museum displays the fine paintings of celebrated local artist Teodoro Cano (b 1932). His monochromatic and super…
20.22 MILES
The bustling heart of Papantla, there always seems to be something going on in or around this zócalo terraced into the hillside – head here on Friday…
Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción
20.21 MILES
Overlooking the zócalo from its high platform, this cathedral is notable for its large cedar doors and quartet of indoor canvases by a Jalisco artist…
23.78 MILES
Beyond the Plaza del Arroyo in the south of the site, flanked by pyramids on four sides, is the Plaza Menor (Lesser Plaza), part of El Tajín’s main…
