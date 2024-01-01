Playa Tecolutla

Veracruz

Stretching for miles, this black-sand beach is extremely popular with Mexican holidaymakers. On weekends and holidays it's packed with families picnicking on plastic chairs by the water, buying snacks from wandering vendors, riding giant inflatable bananas and splashing in the waves. On weekdays, expect to have the place largely to yourself.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Pyramid of the Niches at the EL Tajin archeological site.

    El Tajín

    23.8 MILES

    No one knows for sure who built this mighty pre-Hispanic city of around 20,000 inhabitants (The Totonacs? The Huastecs?), which is why archaeologists…

  • The Pyramid of the Niches at the EL Tajin archeological site.

    Pirámide de los Nichos

    23.82 MILES

    El Tajín’s most emblematic structure, the beautifully proportioned Pyramid of the Niches, is just off the Plaza Menor. The six lower levels, each…

  • El Tajín Chico

    El Tajín Chico

    23.76 MILES

    El Tajín Chico was the government area of the ancient city and would have been home to the ruling classes. Many of the buildings at El Tajín Chico have…

  • Juego de Pelota Sur

    Juego de Pelota Sur

    23.81 MILES

    Some 17 ball courts have been found at El Tajín. The Juego de Pelota Sur dates from about 1150 and is the most famous of the courts, owing to the six…

  • Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano

    Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano

    20.12 MILES

    This small and immensely satisfying museum displays the fine paintings of celebrated local artist Teodoro Cano (b 1932). His monochromatic and super…

  • Parque Israel C Téllez

    Parque Israel C Téllez

    20.22 MILES

    The bustling heart of Papantla, there always seems to be something going on in or around this zócalo terraced into the hillside – head here on Friday…

  • Plaza Menor

    Plaza Menor

    23.78 MILES

    Beyond the Plaza del Arroyo in the south of the site, flanked by pyramids on four sides, is the Plaza Menor (Lesser Plaza), part of El Tajín’s main…

