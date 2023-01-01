Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano

This small and immensely satisfying museum displays the fine paintings of celebrated local artist Teodoro Cano (b 1932). His monochromatic and super colorful images pulse with life and are drawn almost exclusively from Totonac culture. The Totonac theme extends to the museum’s other artifacts, including photos and traditional clothing displays.

A modern on-site auditorium hosts regular cultural events. Cano's works can be seen all over Papantla and include the Volador monument and the relief murals facing the zócalo and on the entrance to Mercado Juárez.