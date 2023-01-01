This ceremonial pre-Hispanic site inhabited by Los Totonacas has niche 'pyramids' similar to El Tajín’s (Veracruz) that are in varying states of ruin. The site is impressive and well worth a visit, not least for the great views from this side of the valley. It lies about 8km northeast of Cuetzalan, the last 2km along a steep cobblestone road. To get here, take a colectivo (M$6, 30 minutes) on Alvarado with the sign 'Yohualichán', or ask at the tourist office.

The entrance is adjacent to Yohualichán’s church and town plaza.