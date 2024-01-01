Volador Monument

Veracruz

There are fine view's from the hill atop which towers this 1988 statue by Teodoro Cano portraying a volador musician playing his pipe and preparing for the four fliers to launch. To reach the monument, take Calle Centenario heading uphill from the southwest corner of the cathedral yard, before turning left into steep Callejón Centenario.

2. Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano

0.07 MILES

This small and immensely satisfying museum displays the fine paintings of celebrated local artist Teodoro Cano (b 1932). His monochromatic and super…

3. Parque Israel C Téllez

0.12 MILES

The bustling heart of Papantla, there always seems to be something going on in or around this zócalo terraced into the hillside – head here on Friday…

4. El Tajín

3.65 MILES

No one knows for sure who built this mighty pre-Hispanic city of around 20,000 inhabitants (The Totonacs? The Huastecs?), which is why archaeologists…

5. Plaza Menor

3.65 MILES

Beyond the Plaza del Arroyo in the south of the site, flanked by pyramids on four sides, is the Plaza Menor (Lesser Plaza), part of El Tajín’s main…

6. El Tajín Chico

3.65 MILES

El Tajín Chico was the government area of the ancient city and would have been home to the ruling classes. Many of the buildings at El Tajín Chico have…

7. Museo El Tajín

3.67 MILES

Do drop in to the on-site museum at the entrance to El Tajín (included in your ticket price) to see an excellent model of the site. It also displays a…

8. Juego de Pelota Sur

3.67 MILES

Some 17 ball courts have been found at El Tajín. The Juego de Pelota Sur dates from about 1150 and is the most famous of the courts, owing to the six…