There are fine view's from the hill atop which towers this 1988 statue by Teodoro Cano portraying a volador musician playing his pipe and preparing for the four fliers to launch. To reach the monument, take Calle Centenario heading uphill from the southwest corner of the cathedral yard, before turning left into steep Callejón Centenario.
Volador Monument
Veracruz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.65 MILES
No one knows for sure who built this mighty pre-Hispanic city of around 20,000 inhabitants (The Totonacs? The Huastecs?), which is why archaeologists…
3.69 MILES
El Tajín’s most emblematic structure, the beautifully proportioned Pyramid of the Niches, is just off the Plaza Menor. The six lower levels, each…
28.09 MILES
This ceremonial pre-Hispanic site inhabited by Los Totonacas has niche 'pyramids' similar to El Tajín’s (Veracruz) that are in varying states of ruin. The…
3.65 MILES
El Tajín Chico was the government area of the ancient city and would have been home to the ruling classes. Many of the buildings at El Tajín Chico have…
3.67 MILES
Some 17 ball courts have been found at El Tajín. The Juego de Pelota Sur dates from about 1150 and is the most famous of the courts, owing to the six…
Museo de la Ciudad Teodoro Cano
0.07 MILES
This small and immensely satisfying museum displays the fine paintings of celebrated local artist Teodoro Cano (b 1932). His monochromatic and super…
0.12 MILES
The bustling heart of Papantla, there always seems to be something going on in or around this zócalo terraced into the hillside – head here on Friday…
Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción
0.07 MILES
Overlooking the zócalo from its high platform, this cathedral is notable for its large cedar doors and quartet of indoor canvases by a Jalisco artist…
