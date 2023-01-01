Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción

Overlooking the zócalo from its high platform, this cathedral is notable for its large cedar doors and quartet of indoor canvases by a Jalisco artist. Begun in 1570 by the Franciscans, it was added to in stages over the subsequent centuries; the bell tower wasn’t completed until 1875.

Outside stands a 30m-high voladores pole. Mesmerizing, ritual performances normally take place every two hours between 9am and 5:30pm Friday to Sunday; in high season (January, February and main holidays) the performances are daily.