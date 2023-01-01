Museo Arqueológico de Comitán

Although this excellent museum is very small it's crammed with treasures from the area’s many archaeological sites (Spanish signage only). It's arranged in chronological order and is a great way to learn about Maya culture and history. Despite all the beautiful artistic items from across the ages, the highlights for most people are the misshapen pre-Hispanic skulls on display – deliberately ‘beautified’ by squeezing infants’ heads between boards. Going to the dentist will never seem quite so bad again…