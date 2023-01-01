Just south of the main plaza, the renovated Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez is the family home of Comitán’s biggest hero (and won't you know it) and the site of his medical practice. It provides (in Spanish) fascinating insights into the state of medicine and the life of the professional classes in early-20th-century Chiapas, with a reconstruction of the on-site pharmacy and home, as well as the heroic tale of Domínguez’ political career, ending in his assassination.