Flanked by grand buildings, this pretty plaza has modern sculpture pieces and manicured mature flat-topped trees where birds flock and chirp in the evening.
Main Plaza
Chiapas
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.39 MILES
With a dearth of other tourists, this is one of those magical archaeological sites where the sense of wild atmosphere is as enthralling as the stories…
9.54 MILES
These mighty waterfalls tumble 120m off the edge of an escarpment 20km southwest of Comitán. In a region with a surfeit of impressive waterfalls, these…
7.9 MILES
These sprawling Maya ruins feature three ball courts, a 20m tiered pyramid and other structures rising from a wooded hillside. Tenam Puente was one of a…
0.1 MILES
Although this excellent museum is very small it's crammed with treasures from the area’s many archaeological sites (Spanish signage only). It's arranged…
Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez
0.07 MILES
Just south of the main plaza, the renovated Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez is the family home of Comitán’s biggest hero (and won't you know it) and the…
0.05 MILES
On the plaza, the pretty apricot-yellow Iglesia de Santo Domingo dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, and sports unusual and handsome blind arcading…
19.71 MILES
The chapel at the Parador-Museo Santa María is a religious art museum with an interesting array of colonial-era work from Europe and the Philippines as…
Centro Cultural Rosario Castellanos
0.05 MILES
The Centro Cultural Rosario Castellanos started life in the 16th century as a set of monastic buildings. Since then it's been both a government building…
Nearby Chiapas attractions
0.05 MILES
0.12 MILES
Just north of the central plaza, Comitán's market is a good place to hunt for cheap eats and photo ops.
