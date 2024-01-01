Main Plaza

Chiapas

Flanked by grand buildings, this pretty plaza has modern sculpture pieces and manicured mature flat-topped trees where birds flock and chirp in the evening.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chinkultic ruins, Chiapas, Mexico.

    Chinkultic Ruins

    28.39 MILES

    With a dearth of other tourists, this is one of those magical archaeological sites where the sense of wild atmosphere is as enthralling as the stories…

  • El Chiflón

    El Chiflón

    9.54 MILES

    These mighty waterfalls tumble 120m off the edge of an escarpment 20km southwest of Comitán. In a region with a surfeit of impressive waterfalls, these…

  • Tenam Puente Maya Ruins

    Tenam Puente Maya Ruins

    7.9 MILES

    These sprawling Maya ruins feature three ball courts, a 20m tiered pyramid and other structures rising from a wooded hillside. Tenam Puente was one of a…

  • Museo Arqueológico de Comitán

    Museo Arqueológico de Comitán

    0.1 MILES

    Although this excellent museum is very small it's crammed with treasures from the area’s many archaeological sites (Spanish signage only). It's arranged…

  • Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez

    Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez

    0.07 MILES

    Just south of the main plaza, the renovated Casa Museo Dr Belisario Domínguez is the family home of Comitán’s biggest hero (and won't you know it) and the…

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    0.05 MILES

    On the plaza, the pretty apricot-yellow Iglesia de Santo Domingo dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, and sports unusual and handsome blind arcading…

  • Religious Art Museum

    Religious Art Museum

    19.71 MILES

    The chapel at the Parador-Museo Santa María is a religious art museum with an interesting array of colonial-era work from Europe and the Philippines as…

  • Centro Cultural Rosario Castellanos

    Centro Cultural Rosario Castellanos

    0.05 MILES

    The Centro Cultural Rosario Castellanos started life in the 16th century as a set of monastic buildings. Since then it's been both a government building…

