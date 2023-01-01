These mighty waterfalls tumble 120m off the edge of an escarpment 20km southwest of Comitán. In a region with a surfeit of impressive waterfalls, these ones really are something special. In the dry season, from roughly February through July, the falls form a foamy line and the blue river water is safe enough to swim in. But during the rainy season, rapid currents turn the river a muddy brown, the falls gush with abandon and swimming is a life-threatening proposition.

There are two community-run enterprises, each on alternate sides of the river. For the first, 'Cascadas de Chiflón', you can walk the 1km approach road (or take a mototaxi for M$10) that heads up from Hwy 226 to the parking area,. From here, a well-made path leads 1.3km up alongside the forest-lined river (which has nice swimming spots) to a series of increasingly dramatic and picturesque waterfalls. Reaching the main Velo de Novia falls, prepare to be drenched by flying spray. You can also fly across the river on several zip-lines that are at various points along the route (from M$150).

A small interpretive center provides information (in Spanish) on the river and wildlife in the area.

Velo de Novia's entrance fee is lower and it also offers zip-lining.

From Comitán, Autotransportes Cuxtepeques, runs hourly vans and buses to the El Chiflón turnoff on Hwy 226 (M$35, 45 minutes) from around 6am to 7pm. For Cascadas de Chiflón, mototaxis wait at the entrance to ferry passengers up the road. Drivers should take the Tzimol turnoff from the Pan-American Hwy, 5km south of central Comitán.