Welcome to Tepoztlán
This pueblo mágico boasts a great crafts market and a host of charming restaurants and hotels. It also retains indigenous traditions, with some elders still speaking Náhuatl and younger generations learning it in school, making it a rarity among the towns ringing the Mexican capital.
Top experiences in Tepoztlán
Amazing hotels and hostels
Tepoztlán activities
Paso Tlahuica Canyoning Tour
You will be picked up at 7am from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point in Tepoztlán. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 12 thrilling rappels along with breathtaking views of the beautiful canyon! After the rappels, you will do another 40-minute hike where you will need to climb down rocks and trees until you finally arrive to the magical town of Tepoztlán.
Cañón del Tesoro Canyoning Adventure
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca at 7am. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point at the Chalchitepelt mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek trough a magnificent forest before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 3 easy rappels of 8 (26 ft), 15 (50 ft) and 20 (65 ft) meters! You will be taken back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
Camino de la Luz Hiking Adventure
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before we arrive to the starting point at a mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: helmet, harness, and a descender (if optional rappel is chosen). You will walk trough beautiful trails in "El Cerro de la Luz" (Light Mountain) where breathtaking views will be reveled.You can choose to do 2 small optional rappels, adequate for beginners. You will admire the Tepozteco pyramid from above. A great trekking adventure for all the family! You will be taken back to your hotel in Cuernavaca at the end of the tour.