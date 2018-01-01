Paso Tlahuica Canyoning Tour

You will be picked up at 7am from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point in Tepoztlán. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 12 thrilling rappels along with breathtaking views of the beautiful canyon! After the rappels, you will do another 40-minute hike where you will need to climb down rocks and trees until you finally arrive to the magical town of Tepoztlán.