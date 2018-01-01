Welcome to Tepoztlán

A weekend trip from the capital to Tepoztlán rarely disappoints. This beautifully situated small town with a well-preserved historic center surrounded by soaring jagged cliffs is just 80km south of Mexico City. As the birthplace of Quetzalcóatl, the omnipotent serpent god of the Aztecs over 1200 years ago (according to Mesoamerican legend), Tepoztlán is a major Náhuatl center and a mecca for New Agers who believe the area has a creative energy.

Read More

This pueblo mágico boasts a great crafts market and a host of charming restaurants and hotels. It also retains indigenous traditions, with some elders still speaking Náhuatl and younger generations learning it in school, making it a rarity among the towns ringing the Mexican capital.

Read Less

Top experiences in Tepoztlán

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Tepoztlán activities

$67.50 Outdoor Activities

Paso Tlahuica Canyoning Tour

You will be picked up at 7am from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point in Tepoztlán. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 12 thrilling rappels along with breathtaking views of the beautiful canyon! After the rappels, you will do another 40-minute hike where you will need to climb down rocks and trees until you finally arrive to the magical town of Tepoztlán.
$49 Outdoor Activities

Cañón del Tesoro Canyoning Adventure

You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca at 7am. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point at the Chalchitepelt mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek trough a magnificent forest before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 3 easy rappels of 8 (26 ft), 15 (50 ft) and 20 (65 ft) meters! You will be taken back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
$44 Outdoor Activities

Camino de la Luz Hiking Adventure

You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before we arrive to the starting point at a mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: helmet, harness, and a descender (if optional rappel is chosen). You will walk trough beautiful trails in "El Cerro de la Luz" (Light Mountain) where breathtaking views will be reveled.You can choose to do 2 small optional rappels, adequate for beginners. You will admire the Tepozteco pyramid from above. A great trekking adventure for all the family! You will be taken back to your hotel in Cuernavaca at the end of the tour.
See More Activities
Tepoztlán photo credits