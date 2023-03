Tucked at the base of Volcán San Martín, an hour north of San Andrés Tuxtla, this little village has installed very rustic cabañas (M$450) and offers horseback riding, and hikes to caves. Its highlight is the breathtaking all-day hike up Volcán San Martín (1748m) for which you'll need to be fit. A taxi from San Andrés Tuxtla costs M$120, while a pirata (pickup truck) costs M$30.

Campsites are also available (M$70).