This is probably the single best beach in the whole state, but it's not an easy one to access. Turn off the main road onto a dirt road just before Balzapote village. Follow this potholed road for 10 minutes to a moldering relic of a hotel. From there, you’ll find a path leading to a long set of crumbling stairs going to Playa Escondida (Hidden Beach), which earns its name.

During the work week in the low season, you’ll probably have the gorgeous blond sands and turquoise waters to yourself.