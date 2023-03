The small fishing village of La Barra, with its pleasant beach overlooking the Laguna Sontecomapan, can be reached by a lancha from Sontecomapan (M$650 including a tour of the mangroves on the way), or via a bumpy side road going east from La Palma, 8km north of Sontecomapan. Do not miss a lunch of super-fresh catch of the day at one of the seafood-serving palapas.