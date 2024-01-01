Santa Clara Cigar Factory

Veracruz

Watch as the torcedores (cigarmakers) speedily hand roll and finish puros at this cigar factory, on the highway, a block or so from the bus station. Cigars of assorted shapes and sizes, including the 48.3cm Magnum (the Guinness Book of World Record holder for the largest marketed cigar), are available at factory prices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

Nearby Veracruz attractions

1. Cerro de Venado

1.66 MILES

This 23-hectare reserve, which was created in 2009 with the planting of thousands of trees, is 2.5km from Laguna Encantada on the road to Ruíz Cortines…

2. Laguna Encantada

1.95 MILES

The ‘Enchanted Lagoon’ occupies a small volcanic crater 3.5km northeast of San Andrés in jungle-like terrain. A dirt road goes there, but no buses do…

3. Salto de Eyipantla

4.7 MILES

Twelve kilometers southeast of San Andrés, in the eponymous village, a 250-step staircase leads down to the absolutely spectacular Salto de Eyipantla, a…

4. Museo Tuxteco

5.63 MILES

This small museum on Santiago Tuxtla's main plaza focuses on the pre-Columbian peoples that inhabited this region from 1600 BC to around AD 1200, with a…

5. Olmec Head

5.66 MILES

Dominating the main plaza, this stone monolith is known as the ‘Cobata Head,’ after the estate where it was found. Thought to be a very late Olmec…

6. Ruíz Cortines

7.42 MILES

Tucked at the base of Volcán San Martín, an hour north of San Andrés Tuxtla, this little village has installed very rustic cabañas (M$450) and offers…

7. Basílica del Carmen

7.49 MILES

Resplendent in blue and white on Catemaco’s zócalo, this church was named a basilica (ie a church with special ceremonial rights) in 1961, due primarily…

8. Museo de Sitio de Tres Zapotes

14.63 MILES

This museum, 21km west of Santiago Tuxtla, showcases important findings from the archaeological site of the same name, inhabited by the mysterious Olmec…