Watch as the torcedores (cigarmakers) speedily hand roll and finish puros at this cigar factory, on the highway, a block or so from the bus station. Cigars of assorted shapes and sizes, including the 48.3cm Magnum (the Guinness Book of World Record holder for the largest marketed cigar), are available at factory prices.
Santa Clara Cigar Factory
Veracruz
