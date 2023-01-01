Ex Convento Rey Cosijopí

This former Dominican monastery, built in the 16th century, houses Tehuantepec’s Casa de la Cultura, where arts and crafts workshops and activities are held, though at last visit it remained closed for repairs due to structural damage from the 2017 earthquake. It bears traces of old frescoes, and some rooms hold modest exhibits of traditional dress, archaeological finds and historical photos. It's on a short lane off Guerrero, 400m northeast of the central plaza.