The fate of this old colonial house and the 16th-century San Vicente Ferrer church beside it were literally hanging in the balance at last visit. The church lost one tower in the September 2017 earthquake with the other one still perched extremely preciously above the Lidxi. In former times, the Lidxi was an arts center used mainly for arts classes but also with a gallery and a small archaeological museum. Its future, post-earthquake, is still up in the air.