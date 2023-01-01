Parque Benito Juárez

Parque Juárez is the city's always interesting central square. This is where the city's vendors moved after the market was destroyed in the 2017 earthquake. You can find locally made hammocks, traditional Tehuana clothing and jewelry, plus a wide selection of fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and freshly baked bread.

The splendid 19th-century Palacio del Ayuntamiento, the governmental palace building, with its 31 arches runs down the square's east side. Unfortunately it was badly damaged in the 2017 earthquake, when part of it caved in, and reconstruction continues.