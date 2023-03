This large 1736 complex, originally the home of the aristocratic De La Canal family, was later used as a Carmelite convent, eventually becoming an art and language school in 1951. These days it's split into two – one area of gardens and an old chapel is used for functions, the other for courses. Above the main entrance is a carving of the Virgin of Loreto, patroness of the De La Canal family, while inside a mural depicts the history of Mexico.