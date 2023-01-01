Museo Regional de Nayarit

Inside an impressive magenta palacio (palace), the regional museum features Huichol and other pre-Hispanic ceramics mostly sourced from burials from around 200 BCE to 600 CE, as well as those from the Aztátlan culture (800 CE to 1350 CE). There are figures depicting pregnant women, houses, warriors, ball-players and musicians, anthropomorphic burial urns from the local Mololoa culture (late 1st millennium CE) with startled faces, and the complete contents of a recreated shaft tomb. There are also centuries-old shell adornments and information in English.