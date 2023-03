On the river, this crocodile nursery rears toothy reptiles that later get released into the wild as part of a repopulation program. There are also some non-release crocs, felines (jaguars and lynxes) and other captive creatures. It's accessible by road (10.5km from San Blas), but can also be reached as a side trip on La Tovara boat tour (around M$200 per person).