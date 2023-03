This hill is the site of San Blas' original colonial settlement. It's worth visiting for the wonderful views of the town from the top and to stroll around the ruins of the 18th-century Spanish fort, where colonial riches were once amassed and counted before being shipped off to Mexico City or the Philippines. On the way up are the ruins of a striking vaulted church, Templo de la Virgen del Rosario, built in 1769.