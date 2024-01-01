In the impressive former Sacra Infermeria, a 16th-century hospital of the Order of St John, this exhibition brings the sometimes alarming achievements of medieval medicine to life and allows a glance inside this fascinating building. Admission is included with entry to the Malta Experience nearby.
