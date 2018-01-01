Welcome to Southern Atolls
The past few years have seen dozens of new resorts opening here, as well as several new airports, making the entire region very well connected to the capital. Outside the resorts, the Southern Atolls have largely retained a traditional way of life, though guesthouses – now operating on many inhabited islands – have brought new perspectives on the world, foreign visitors and change to the region.
Live-aboards explore the south's pristine dive sites, while surfing boats visit the most remote breaks of the most remote atolls, such as Gaafu Dhaalu and Addu. Welcome to the dreamily perfect world of the southern Maldives.
Top experiences in Southern Atolls
Southern Atolls activities
Maldives Dhoni Cruise
White sands, blue skies, and crystal-clear waters – cruise the extraordinary islands of the Maldives by traditional dhoni. Experience the turquoise lagoons and perfect beaches that make these islands famous. Learn the local way and dive the spectacular corals of the Indian Ocean. Every day offers relaxing sea breezes and countless photo opportunities. Indulge yourself in this tropical paradise.
Sri Lanka & Maldives Adventure
This 14-day combo trip brings together the best of Sri Lanka's cultural highlights and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail the islands of the Maldives aboard a traditional dhoni boat. Experience a safari in Udawalawe National Park, discover cultural treasures of Negombo and Kandy, and then spend an entire week sailing from one tiny and perfect atoll island to another, snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and stretching out on blazing white-sand beaches. From culture to paradise, this tour's got it all.