Welcome to Southern Atolls

The Southern Atolls have a justified reputation for independent mindedness. In 1959, the southernmost atolls broke away from Male's rule to form the short-lived United Suvadive Republic before being forcibly taken back under the control of the central government a few years later.

Read More

The past few years have seen dozens of new resorts opening here, as well as several new airports, making the entire region very well connected to the capital. Outside the resorts, the Southern Atolls have largely retained a traditional way of life, though guesthouses – now operating on many inhabited islands – have brought new perspectives on the world, foreign visitors and change to the region.

Live-aboards explore the south's pristine dive sites, while surfing boats visit the most remote breaks of the most remote atolls, such as Gaafu Dhaalu and Addu. Welcome to the dreamily perfect world of the southern Maldives.

Read Less

Top experiences in Southern Atolls

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Southern Atolls activities

$1335.90 Marine

Maldives Dhoni Cruise

White sands, blue skies, and crystal-clear waters – cruise the extraordinary islands of the Maldives by traditional dhoni. Experience the turquoise lagoons and perfect beaches that make these islands famous. Learn the local way and dive the spectacular corals of the Indian Ocean. Every day offers relaxing sea breezes and countless photo opportunities. Indulge yourself in this tropical paradise.
$2869 Classic

Sri Lanka & Maldives Adventure

This 14-day combo trip brings together the best of Sri Lanka's cultural highlights and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail the islands of the Maldives aboard a traditional dhoni boat. Experience a safari in Udawalawe National Park, discover cultural treasures of Negombo and Kandy, and then spend an entire week sailing from one tiny and perfect atoll island to another, snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and stretching out on blazing white-sand beaches. From culture to paradise, this tour's got it all.
See More Activities

Southern Atolls in detail