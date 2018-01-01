7-Night Maldives Island Hopping Tour

DAY ONE Upon arrival at Male International Airport you will be greeted and transferred to your guesthouse on Hulhumale. DAY TWO (Meals: B, D)This morning your guide will accompany you on a tour of the capital city before transferring by local ferry to the local island of Guraidhoo, South Male Atoll.Dinner this evening is spent with a local family just don’t expect silver service as traditionally meals are eaten without the aid of a knife and fork! DAY THREE (Meals: B, D) Following breakfast you will be taken by speedboat to nearby coral reefs for your first underwater encounter! The coral reefs of the Maldives are inhabited by diverse marine life and are teaming with colourful fish and corals. Keep your eyes open for turtles, sharks and rays you never know what may be in the blue! On return to Guraidhoo the afternoon is free for you to participate in optional watersports, diving or surfing. This evening enjoy a relaxed beach BBQ dinner. DAY FOUR (Meals: B, L,) Breakfast this morning is taken with a local family allowing you true access to Maldivian local life. You will then have free time at your leisure to relax on the beach or enjoy optional watersport activities. As the afternoon cools down accompanied by your guide time is spent exploring Guraidhoo, chat with children playing in the street and watch the ladies of the community begin their evening meal preparations. Stop by a local cafe to sample traditional ‘hedika’ - Maldivian savoury and sweet short eats served with black tea DAY FIVE (Meals: B, L,) Start early today for breakfast and then a transfer by local ferry to the local island of Maafushi, just 20 minutes away. After checking into the guesthouse, this morning you will have the chance to once again enjoy the underwater beauty of the Maldives. We stop at a sandbank for lunch with time to swim or lie back and relax. Heading back to Maafushi we will cruise the Indian Ocean in search of dolphins. DAY SIX (Meals: B, ) Today is yours to enjoy as you please. Relax on the beach or for those feeling energetic participate in the various optional watersport activities on offer. Optional diving trips can be organised for certified divers. DAY SEVEN (Meals: B, D) Following an early breakfast we take a short public ferry journey to the quiet local island of Gulhi. Here you guide will accompany you on a tour of the island. Ready for relaxation you can choose to head to the bikini beach or for the more energetic snorkel from the island beach. Optional watersports and diving trips can be organised for certified divers. This evening we head out to soak up the atmosphere at a traditional local café for dinner. DAY EIGHT (Meals: B)Following breakfast you are transferred back to Male by public ferry arriving at Male International airport by 10am.