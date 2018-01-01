Welcome to South Male Atoll
This is not likely to be the case for long, however, with the massive new Crossroads development under construction at the time of writing. This US$680 million project will create eight new interconnected resorts on a chain of man-made islands reclaimed from the Embudhoo Lagoon. Already boasting the most successful guesthouse island in the country, Maafushi, South Male Atoll, it seems, is also going to be home to Maldives first megaresort.
Top experiences in South Male Atoll
South Male Atoll activities
Maldives 4-Night Tour with Male Airport Transportation
DAY ONE (Meals: D)Arrive at Male International Airport where you will be greeted by your guide who will assist you with your speedboat transfer to your local island in South Male Atoll. The ferry operates every day, excluding Friday, and takes 90 minutes to journey across the Indian Ocean to Maafushi. You can choose to sit up top and view the beauty of the many Maldives islands as you pass, keeping your eyes open for dolphins, or sit inside and chat with the locals. Upon arrival at your guesthouse you will have time to settle in before exploring the island with your local guide to acquaint yourself with the layout and observe Maldives local life. Experience traditional afternoon tea known as ‘hedika’ and Maldivian savory and sweet snacks served with black tea at a local cafe. Dinner will be served at your guesthouse.DAY TWO (Meals: B, D)Breakfast this morning is served at your guesthouse before being taken out by boat to enjoy a 90-minute guided snorkeling trip to nearby reefs to discover the underwater world of the Maldives. The afternoon is yours to relax, or for those feeling a little more energetic, take advantage of the many water sport options available including surfing and diving. Enjoy a local dinner with the option of joining a local family in their home, allowing you to truly access Maldives life.DAY 3 (Meals: B, L,D)Following breakfast you have a free morning before being taken by speedboat to an idyllic sandbank just a short distance from Maafushi. Here you have the opportunity to swim, snorkel or just lie back and relax. A picnic lunch will be served before you head off to snorkel. The soft corals available on this reef usually mean its lunchtime all the time for turtles! On your return journey to Maafushi cruise the Indian Ocean and possibly spot dolphins. Subject to weather conditions your dinner will be served alfresco.DAY FOUR (Meals: B )Today is yours to enjoy as you please. Relax on the beach or participate in the various optional water sport activities offered. Optional diving trips can be organized for certified divers and day visits to resorts are also available. All optional activities can be arranged prior to or during your stay.DAY FIVE (Meals: B)Following an early breakfast you will transfer on the early morning public ferry to Male. Accompanied by a local guide you will discover the history of the capital city and visit places including The Friday Mosque, The National Museum (entrance fee not included) and Sultan Park. The remainder of your day is free to explore Male, enjoy lunch, buy souvenirs, or just watch the world go by from a local coffee house. Your small-group tour concludes with transfer to Male International Airport.
7-Night Maldives Island Hopping Tour
DAY ONE Upon arrival at Male International Airport you will be greeted and transferred to your guesthouse on Hulhumale. DAY TWO (Meals: B, D)This morning your guide will accompany you on a tour of the capital city before transferring by local ferry to the local island of Guraidhoo, South Male Atoll.Dinner this evening is spent with a local family just don’t expect silver service as traditionally meals are eaten without the aid of a knife and fork! DAY THREE (Meals: B, D) Following breakfast you will be taken by speedboat to nearby coral reefs for your first underwater encounter! The coral reefs of the Maldives are inhabited by diverse marine life and are teaming with colourful fish and corals. Keep your eyes open for turtles, sharks and rays you never know what may be in the blue! On return to Guraidhoo the afternoon is free for you to participate in optional watersports, diving or surfing. This evening enjoy a relaxed beach BBQ dinner. DAY FOUR (Meals: B, L,) Breakfast this morning is taken with a local family allowing you true access to Maldivian local life. You will then have free time at your leisure to relax on the beach or enjoy optional watersport activities. As the afternoon cools down accompanied by your guide time is spent exploring Guraidhoo, chat with children playing in the street and watch the ladies of the community begin their evening meal preparations. Stop by a local cafe to sample traditional ‘hedika’ - Maldivian savoury and sweet short eats served with black tea DAY FIVE (Meals: B, L,) Start early today for breakfast and then a transfer by local ferry to the local island of Maafushi, just 20 minutes away. After checking into the guesthouse, this morning you will have the chance to once again enjoy the underwater beauty of the Maldives. We stop at a sandbank for lunch with time to swim or lie back and relax. Heading back to Maafushi we will cruise the Indian Ocean in search of dolphins. DAY SIX (Meals: B, ) Today is yours to enjoy as you please. Relax on the beach or for those feeling energetic participate in the various optional watersport activities on offer. Optional diving trips can be organised for certified divers. DAY SEVEN (Meals: B, D) Following an early breakfast we take a short public ferry journey to the quiet local island of Gulhi. Here you guide will accompany you on a tour of the island. Ready for relaxation you can choose to head to the bikini beach or for the more energetic snorkel from the island beach. Optional watersports and diving trips can be organised for certified divers. This evening we head out to soak up the atmosphere at a traditional local café for dinner. DAY EIGHT (Meals: B)Following breakfast you are transferred back to Male by public ferry arriving at Male International airport by 10am.
Maldives Dhoni Cruise
White sands, blue skies, and crystal-clear waters – cruise the extraordinary islands of the Maldives by traditional dhoni. Experience the turquoise lagoons and perfect beaches that make these islands famous. Learn the local way and dive the spectacular corals of the Indian Ocean. Every day offers relaxing sea breezes and countless photo opportunities. Indulge yourself in this tropical paradise.
Sri Lanka & Maldives Adventure
This 14-day combo trip brings together the best of Sri Lanka's cultural highlights and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail the islands of the Maldives aboard a traditional dhoni boat. Experience a safari in Udawalawe National Park, discover cultural treasures of Negombo and Kandy, and then spend an entire week sailing from one tiny and perfect atoll island to another, snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and stretching out on blazing white-sand beaches. From culture to paradise, this tour's got it all.