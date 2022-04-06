Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca…
North & South Male Atolls
North and South Male Atolls are home to many of the country’s most famous and best established resorts, and all the islands here are within easy reach of the capital city and Velana International Airport. South Male Atoll is also home to Maafushi, the biggest success story of Maldives' opening up to independent tourism on inhabited islands, where there are now more than 50 guesthouses and multiple dive and water-sports centres, although concerns about overdevelopment abound.
Both atolls have a wealth of natural draws too: excellent dive sites pepper both sides of Vaadhoo Kandu, the channel that runs between North and South Male Atolls, while Gaafaru Falhu Atoll, north of North Male Atoll, has at least three diveable shipwrecks. Some of Maldives’ best surf breaks can be found in North Male Atoll, which is home to a small, seasonal surfer scene, and the beaches are superb almost everywhere.
Explore North & South Male Atolls
- Thulusdhoo
Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca…
- Himmafushi
Himmafushi is famous for its main street selling some of the least expensive souvenirs in the country, such as carved rosewood manta rays, sharks and…
- HHuraa
The island of Huraa is well used to tourists visiting from nearby resorts, but it retains its small-island feel. It is now home to several guesthouses,…
- GGuraidhoo
Guraidhoo enjoys good anchorage and is a busy port used by both fishing dhonis and passing safari boats. Sultans from Male sought refuge here during…
- DDhiffushi
Dhiffushi is an appealing inhabited island, with around 1000 inhabitants, three mosques and two schools. Mainly a fishing island, it has lots of greenery,…
- GGulhi
The island of Gulhi, north of Maafushi, is not large but is inhabited by around 900 people. Fishing is the main activity, and there’s also a small…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North & South Male Atolls.
See
Thulusdhoo
Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca…
See
Himmafushi
Himmafushi is famous for its main street selling some of the least expensive souvenirs in the country, such as carved rosewood manta rays, sharks and…
See
Huraa
The island of Huraa is well used to tourists visiting from nearby resorts, but it retains its small-island feel. It is now home to several guesthouses,…
See
Guraidhoo
Guraidhoo enjoys good anchorage and is a busy port used by both fishing dhonis and passing safari boats. Sultans from Male sought refuge here during…
See
Dhiffushi
Dhiffushi is an appealing inhabited island, with around 1000 inhabitants, three mosques and two schools. Mainly a fishing island, it has lots of greenery,…
See
Gulhi
The island of Gulhi, north of Maafushi, is not large but is inhabited by around 900 people. Fishing is the main activity, and there’s also a small…
Guidebooks
Learn more about North & South Male Atolls
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.