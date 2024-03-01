Calling all beach bums: the Maldives is a region famous for its palm-fringed desert islands, most of them surrounded by gin-clear water teeming with tropical fish.

These islands’ sheer beauty means you’d be forgiven for never quite summoning the effort to pry yourself away from your beach towel. After all, lying out for hours will be your reward for the long journey to your private-island-resort paradise, which will almost certainly involve a connecting propeller flight from the international airport at Male, the Maldives’ capital.

It will all be well worth it when you arrive at any of these destinations, the best beaches in the Maldives.

A semi-submerged structure, art installation and coral-propagation project, Jason deCaires Taylor’s Coralrium is a highlight of Shaviyani Atoll © Cat Vinton

1. Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, Shaviyani Atoll

This Shaviyani Atoll resort has several breathtakingly beautiful stretches of sand. The best of these is the beach that borders the island’s huge lagoon (it’s an ideal place for sunset selfies). From here, you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi’s Coralarium, a semi-submerged structure, art installation and coral-propagation project designed by artist Jason deCaires Taylor, famous for his underwater sculptures. The Colarium doubles as an artificial coral reef – and if you can muster the energy to leave the resort’s soft white sand for a moment or two, you can swim inside it and admire the tropical fish, crustaceans and coral that call it home.

Planning tip: When you sign up for a guided snorkeling tour of the Coralarium with one of the in-house marine biologists, you’ll learn fascinating facts about the coral-propagation project. Plus, you’ll stand a better chance of spotting the local marine life.

2. Six Senses Kanuhura, Lhaviyani Atoll

Beach lovers will swoon for The Point, a restaurant and beach at the northernmost tip of the island on which the Six Senses Kanuhura is located. Here, you’ll find one of the Maldives’ largest beaches: an uninterrupted stretch of powdery white sand that extends along its entire western side. Thanks to the proximity of the house reef and the gorgeous backdrop of towering palms, few things beat spending a few hours on this particular beach. We’re also huge fans of the soundtrack here: the high-pitched, song-like call of the Asian koel, a charming songbird found throughout the Maldives.

Snorkeling is a must in the Maldives – and the waters off Baros Island are especially enticing © Dudarev Mikhail / Shutterstock

3. Baros Island, North Male Atoll

Baros Island resort is famous for its coralline beaches, which consist of ridiculously soft sand made from fossilized and sun-bleached red coralline algae. Such stretches are rare indeed (they account for only about 5% of the world’s beaches) – and the ones on Baros have several other factors working in their favor, too. To start, the house reef is just a short snorkel away, which means schools of tropical fish can often be spotted even from the sand. What’s more, the island’s small size means finding space to lay out your towel will never be a problem. To ramp up the sense of seclusion even further, you can opt for dinner on Baros’s sandbank.

Planning tip: We suggest heading for the beaches near Baros’s northern tip, or on its western side: you’ll have fewer neighboring islands in your sightline and you’re less likely to be disturbed by passing speedboats and planes traveling to and from nearby Male.

Your table for the evening at the Amari Raaya Maldives will be sculpted from sand © courtesy Amari Raaya Maldives

4. Amari Raaya Maldives, Raa Atoll

We’re not going to name a specific beach on Amari Raaya Maldives – because every single one is truly spectacular. The reason they all make the cut? A unique dining experience that any guest at this resort can book on any of its beaches. When you make a reservation for Dig-In Beach Dining, the staff will sculpt your table and seating out of the sand. So whether you want to take your appetizers facing the sunset or an eastward-facing, more secluded corner of the island, the dinner table of your dreams is only a call away.

5. Hilton Amingiri, North Male Atoll

You’ll find the Hilton Amingiri resort on the North Male Atoll. You might be surprised to learn it’s an artificial island – proof that landforms don’t have to be sculpted by nature to have beautiful beaches. Unusually for a man-made place, there’s a staggering range of marine life, ranging from green sea turtles to (harmless) reef sharks. This is why scuba divers staying at this resort often enter the water from the beach, rather than taking a boat to nearby dive sites (of which there are many). The best bit? Stay in one of the resort’s Beach Villas and you’ll be just a few feet from the sand – and your villa will come with its very own outdoor swing that’s perfect for those holiday selfies. Another shout-out goes out to the beach near the island’s western tip: this is the location of the Beach Shack restaurant, where you can dine with your feet in the sand.

Planning tip: For the best sunset views, head to Eden, the resort’s over-water champagne and gin bar.

Dhaalu Atoll is one of the more remote islands in the Maldives – and its beaches are well worth the journey © Jacobnasyr / Shutterstock

6. Angsana Velavaru, Dhaalu Atoll

Dhaalu is one of the Maldives’ more remote atolls, and Angsana Velavaru’s beaches are great spots from which to watch the rainbow-hued marine life (including numerous stingrays and clownfish) dart through the glass-clear water. The resort’s wide range of activities is the reason it’s especially popular with fitness freaks (a lap around the island seems to be the most popular route for keen runners). One of our favorite features is the semi-submerged volleyball net just off the beach near the island’s northern tip.

Detour: Explored every single beach on Angsana Velavaru? Consider one of the resort’s excursions to nearby local islands – you’ll discover whole new stretches of sand and will learn about the Maldivian way of life, too.

7. Siyam World Maldives, Noonu Atoll

If you’re a fan of spectator sports, the beaches that surround Siyam World Madives’ stunning lagoon, near its north-eastern tip, are where you’ll want to settle in. The lagoon is home to the Maldives’ largest floating water park, a mind-bogglingly huge obstacle course comprising inflatable towers, bridges and staircases. Nothing beats reclining on your sun lounger while watching those brave enough to tackle the rides being catapulted into the turquoise waters. Though if you’re feeling energetic, this is also the spot from which you can rent one of the resort’s glass-bottomed kayaks for a leisurely paddle around the resort’s perimeter.

Planning tip: If you decide to tackle the floating obstacle course, allow at least an hour – it’s much trickier than it looks. Apply plenty of sunscreen, too.

The brightly painted lighthouse at the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort makes for one of the Maldives’ most photogenic beaches © courtesy InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

8. InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Raa Atoll

The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is a rare Maldives island with a lighthouse, perched on its southernmost. This pastel, blue-striped structure – which houses a restaurant and an observatory – makes this stretch of the island’s coastline the most popular spot for budding photographers, and the villas along this particular beach are among the island’s most sought-after accommodations.

Planning tip: Consider investing in an underwater camera (even a disposable one) if you’re visiting this resort. Snap a picture of one of its resident manta rays and it will be added to the database created by the Manta Trust, which has a base on the island.