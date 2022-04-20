Dhigurah is a charming, clean and friendly local island with about 600 inhabitants and around ten guesthouses. It's a very long island, with an absolutely…
Ari Atoll & Around
Centered on a vast, sumptuous and inviting oval lagoon dotted with reefs, Ari Atoll sits to the west of the capital and is famed for its superb diving and stellar beaches. The nutrient-rich water that flows out to the open sea through large channels between the islands attracts many ocean-going creatures and divers from all over the world.
South Ari Atoll, a Protected Marine Area, remains one of the best places in the world to see whale sharks, which are spotted year-round on the outer reef, while North Ari Atoll is famous for its hammerhead sharks, although these are far more elusive and require deep diving to see. The small natural atoll of Rasdhoo, to Ari Atoll's northeast, and the single island of Thoddoo both host vibrant, growing guesthouse scenes that attract budget travelers looking for an affordable diving holiday.
- Dhigurah
Dhigurah is a charming, clean and friendly local island with about 600 inhabitants and around ten guesthouses. It's a very long island, with an absolutely…
- UUkulhas
This gorgeous island has become a backpacker favourite in recent years, with over a dozen hotels and guesthouses opening, direct speedboat connections to…
- MMaamigili
Maamigili is a large island that's home to around 2300 people. As well as boasting Ari Atoll's only airport, it's a busy fishing island with two harbours…
- MMathiveri
Mathiveri is a small island with a handful of guesthouses and a population of around 600 people. It has three beaches – one of which is now a bikini beach…
- MMahibadhoo
The capital of South Ari Atoll, Mahibadhoo has a population of just over 2000 people, and is a busy, workaday place with plenty of commerce, a fishing…
